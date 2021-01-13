BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts may send “a few hundred” members of the National Guard to Washington, D.C. for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to Governor Charlie Baker.
The governor said Wednesday they are still processing the request from the federal government.
The National Guard is in the process of sending up to 20,000 National Guard troops to Washington. Some are already guarding the Capitol after last week’s deadly riot there.
New Hampshire is sending 50 National Guard members.
Biden will be inaugurated Wednesday, January 20.