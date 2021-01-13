BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in the latest Mega Millions drawing, so the jackpot has grown from $625 million to $750 million. The cash option is now worth $550.6 million.
This is now the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The current record is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 12-14-26-28-33 and the Mega Ball was 9.
The next drawing Friday night at 11 p.m.
The nation’s other big game, Powerball, currently has a jackpot of $550 million with a cash value of $411.4 million.
That drawing is Wednesday at 11 p.m.