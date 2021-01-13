BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has reached another grim milestone.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,278 new confirmed COVID cases and 86 more deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed deaths in the state has now surpassed 13,000, with the state reporting 13,082 deaths in total. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases is now 427,752.
There were 100,276 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.11%.
There are 2,200 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of 19 since Tuesday. There are 461 patients currently in intensive care.