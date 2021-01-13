SOMERSET (CBS) – A young driver was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver on Route 195 in Somerset early Wednesday morning.
The 21-year-old man from Portsmouth, Rhode Island was travelling alone in his Nissan Sentra on 195 west around 3:45 a.m. when a Volvo going the wrong way slammed into his car head-on, State Police said.
The Nissan burst into flames and the man died.
The Volvo driver, a 50-year-old man from Bristol, Rhode Island, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
No names were released. State Police said they’re still trying to figure out why the Volvo driver was going the wrong way.