BOSTON (CBS) — Jerod Mayo has only been on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff for two seasons. But the former New England linebacker is already getting a look for a head coaching job.
Mayo is expected to interview with the head coaching job in Philadelphia, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are in search of a new head coach after firing Doug Pederson on Monday.
This would be the first head coaching interview for the 34-year-old Mayo, who has served as New England’s inside linebackers coach since 2019. He’s obviously made an impression in his brief time on an NFL sideline, though he certainly has an impressive resume as a player as well.
A former Patriots captain, Mayo played eight seasons in New England after the team drafted him 10th overall in 2008. He won defensive rookie of the year and made an All-Pro team during his playing days with the Patriots, and was also part of New England’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.
In addition to Mayo, the Eagles are also expected to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancy.