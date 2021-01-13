BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a Boston defense attorney wanted in connection with a rape and breaking and entering that occurred in the city.
Police said 49-year-old Gary Zerola may be driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with Massachusetts registration 571SY3.
Zerola is white, 5’11” 180 pounds and has lived in Boston and Salem.
A warrant was issued in Boston Municipal Court for Zerola’s arrest.
Zerola, a former Suffolk County assistant district attorney, was arrested for an alleged sex assault in Boston in 2016.
Boston Police said the charges Zerola is being sought for are new.