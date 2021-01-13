CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Police, Gary Zerola

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a Boston defense attorney wanted in connection with a rape and breaking and entering that occurred in the city.

Police said 49-year-old Gary Zerola may be driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with Massachusetts registration 571SY3.

Zerola is white, 5’11” 180 pounds and has lived in Boston and Salem.

Gary Zerola wanted for rape in Boston (Image credit BPD)

A warrant was issued in Boston Municipal Court for Zerola’s arrest.

Zerola, a former Suffolk County assistant district attorney, was arrested for an alleged sex assault in Boston in 2016.

Boston Police said the charges Zerola is being sought for are new.

