BROCKTON (CBS) – Investigators in Brockton are looking for the operator of an excavator who took off when the machine tipped over into a ditch.
The city’s building inspector said someone was digging on a plot of land on Nilsson and Laureston streets Tuesday when they got careless.
“It looks like they didn’t take the proper precautions when they dug their hole. They very simply they ran the machine down the driveway, the driveway caved in and that’s what happened, now you see what happened, the machine falls in the hole,” Building inspector Frank Grazeero told WBZ-TV.
“Could have been worse than it is, but if they did the right thing in the beginning, we wouldn’t have had this problem.”
No one was hurt but fuel that leaked out of the excavator had to be cleaned up.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also looking into what happened.