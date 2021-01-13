BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor Travis Roy with a special helmet decal this season, the team announced Wednesday. Boston will have a commemorative “TR24” emblem on their helmets throughout the 2020-21 campaign to honor the life and legacy of Roy, who passed away last October at the age of 45.

Roy was paralyzed from the neck down at the age of 20 when he fell into the boards just 11 seconds into his freshman debut for Boston University. He spent the rest of his life as an activist and spokesman to help others with spinal cord injuries.

The Bruins and Boston University are now making sure his legacy lives on.

“The Boston Bruins are proud to join Boston University this upcoming season in honoring the courageous and inspirational life of Travis Roy,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in Wednesday’s release. “I am forever grateful for having had the opportunity to call Travis a friend and will never forget the lessons his life’s journey taught us all. Travis’s profound legacy will always be remembered within the Bruins locker room and in hockey rinks across the world.”

“When Travis felt the tap on his shoulder from Coach Parker signaling his turn to take the ice for BU, it was the best moment of his life,” said Travis Roy’s parents Brenda and Lee. “Years of hard work and dedication were about to pay off – his lifelong dream was coming true. Twenty years later, the Bruins offered Travis a one-day contract and asked him to drop the ceremonial pregame puck. He was honored and humbled to do so. Fans from around New England were present on both occasions cheering him on. It was their love and support that gave Travis the courage and motivation to move forward under the most difficult of circumstances. Travis never wanted to let these fans down, and, with their support, he lived a life of purpose and impact even he never dreamed possible. We thank BU, the Bruins and sports’ fans throughout New England for loving and supporting our son and the Travis Roy Foundation.”

The Bruins and Boston University are also selling TR24 apparel, with all proceeds benefitting the Travis Roy Foundation.