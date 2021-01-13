BOSTON (CBS) – A former Boston Police clerk has been charged with stealing more than $29,000 in an overtime fraud scheme.
Marilyn Golisano, 68, was arrested Wednesday morning. According to the U. S. Attorney’s Office, she stole $11,094 in 2017 and $18,090 in 2018.
Golisano handled the overtime paperwork for the District A-1 Detectives Unit. Prosecutors said she handed in “dozens of false and fraudulent overtime slips” and forged the signatures of at least three supervisors.
Investigators said they noticed the sudden increase in Golisano’s pay, even though her duties hadn’t changed and no new significant overtime hours were approved by her supervisor.
They also said phone records showed Golisano was “miles away from Boston” during several of the overtime shifts she claimed to be working downtown.
She was indicted on one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
She’s due in federal court in Boston Wednesday.