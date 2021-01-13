BOSTON (CBS) – Boston-based Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, was ranked at the top of Glassdoor’s list of “Best Places To Work in 2021” in the country. The report is based on employee reviews of their jobs, work environment and employer over the last year.
Bain & Company, which earned a 4.6 out of 5 rating, earned the top honor for the fifth time in the 13-year history of Glassdoor’s annual Employees Choice Award.
Employees praised the company’s response to the coronavirus and protests of racial injustice.
Five other Boston companies cracked Glassdoor’s top 100 list, including HubSpot (#4), Boston Consulting Group (#12), MathWorks (#25), Forrester (#32) and Massachusetts General Hospital (#74).