BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Benintendi’s time with the Red Sox could be coming to an end. Trade talks involving the Boston outfielder are beginning to heat up, and something could come together pretty quickly.

News of the Red Sox shopping the 26-year-old started to surface a few days ago, and according to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand, a rival executive would be “shocked” if Benintendi isn’t dealt before the end of this weekend. Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal is reporting that the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers have all reached out to Boston about Benintendi, while the Miami Marlins are not in the running.

Trading Benintendi would end his five-year run with the Red Sox, after the team drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2015. Benintendi made his Major League debut in 2016, playing in 34 games for Boston, and he finished second behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the Rookie of the Year award in 2017.

Benintendi’s best season came in 2018, when he slashed .290/.366/.465 with 16 homers, 41 doubles, 87 RBI and 103 runs scored. He hit .268 with 15 runs scored during Boston’s postseason run to a World Series title that season.

He made a handful of highlight reel catches during that playoff run, including a diving, game-saving snag to secure Boston’s win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS.

He also made a picturesque leaping grab in front of the Green Monster in Game 2 of the World Series against the L.A. Dodgers.

But Benintendi is coming off a down 2020 season, where he went just 4-for-39 at the plate with 17 strikeouts before his season ended after just 14 games due to a rib injury. Boston is reportedly looking for more pitching help in return for Benintendi.

Benintendi is currently one of three true outfielders under contract in Boston for the 2021 season, along with Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe. J.D. Martinez and Michael Chavis are also on the depth chart as potential fill-ins, while Jackie Bradley Jr. remains a free agent.