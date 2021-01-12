AMHERST, NH (CBS) – An Amherst, New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to hang members of Congress if they didn’t support President Donald Trump. Ryder Winegar, 33, was arrested Monday in Boston.
A federal complaint alleges Winegar left threatening voicemails at the offices of six members of Congress in Washington D.C.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire, Winegar allegedly said, “I got some advice for you. Here’s the advice, Donald Trump is your president. If you don’t get behind him, we’re going to hang you until you die.”
Winegar is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge on Tuesday.