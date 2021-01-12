QUINCY (CBS) – The North Quincy and Quincy High School Hockey programs began just two weeks ago and they are already skating on thin ice. A photo surfaced over the weekend and shared with the superintendent showed seniors on both teams taking a picture together after their game. They were not wearing masks or social distancing.

“We have been prioritizing the importance of staff and student safety during COVID-19,” said Kevin Mulvey, Superintendent of Quincy Public Schools.

Because of the incident, the superintendent sent a letter to both North Quincy and Quincy High School hockey programs, to players, staff and parents advising them to quarantine for at least 10 days and also seek a COVID-19 test.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to put the program in a hiatus but I had to make sure that staff and student safety was reviewed prior to making any decisions to continue,” Mulvey said.

On Tuesday, the Quincy Youth Arena was cleaned and all social distancing protocols signage were being put into place in the arena.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make because I know how important the social emotional aspects of athletics are to our students,” Mulvey said.

The teams also received new CCM facemasks for their helmets. “That will snap into the helmets, will make it easier for the students and players to keep masks on during the game,” Mulvey said. “They have arrived today which I’m happy to announce and that will be distributed to both JV and varsity teams.”

All of the players tested negative for coronavirus, which means their seasons will resume later this week. Superintendent Mulvey said the schools will be making sure all COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

“Those things were definitely something that should have been addressed and unfortunately they weren’t but in the last couple of days they certainly have been and will be corrected moving forward,” Mulvey said.