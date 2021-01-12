BOSTON (CBS) – A “super-rare creature” is up for adoption through MSPCA-Angell, though this pet may not be for everyone.
Gwen, who is most likely a female Rose Hair tarantula, was surrendered this week when her family moved to a new home and couldn’t take their pet along. Gwen is about the size of a teacup saucer.
The tarantula is four years old and could live for another 15 years.
According to MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs Mike Keiley, Gwen has created “quite a buzz” among staff.
“It’s always interesting for our staff and volunteers when a tarantula comes into our care as they are so unusual for us to see at the adoption center,” he said.
According to MSPCA, tarantula care is not difficult, but Gwen will require time and attention to thrive.
“We’re looking for a dedicated owner that can keep up with Gwen’s specialized care, and someone experienced with Tarantulas more generally,” said Keiley.
Anyone interested in adopting Gwen can email adoption@mspca.org for more information.