CAMBRIDGE (CBS/CNN) – Moderna’s chief medical officer said the Cambridge company expects its COVID-19 vaccine to protect people “at least a year.”
Tal Zaks made his remarks Monday at the JP Morgan 39th MAnnual Healthcare Conference.
Zaks said Moderna will have to test people to see if adding a boost of a third dose might extend protection.
Currently, the vaccine is given as two doses 28 days apart. It’s not clear yet how long they’ll protect people.
“We’ll have to boost people to see how well the boost works,” Zaks said. “We think there is an opportunity to boost, especially the ones at high risk, should you need it.”
