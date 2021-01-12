BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night was estimated at $625 million. It is the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night are 12-14-26-28-33 and Mega Ball 9.
The cash option for the Mega Millions jackpot was $458.8 million.
The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn’t far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.
Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.
