BOSTON (CBS) – Boston radio icon Matt Siegel, best known as Matty in the Morning on Kiss 108, is celebrating 40 years on the air Tuesday.

According to Siegel, the key to his longevity is talking about real life with his co-hosts, Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan.

“You know it’s fun, they are my friends. My friends and I are just horsing around,” he told WBZ-TV.

Siegel said he and Billy really are best buddies, but you might not know it the way they pick on each on the air all the time.

“He’s an easy target. He’s like Anchorman, you know the movie Anchorman. He is Will Ferrell,” Siegel said chuckling.

Seigel is also known for bringing the show on the road for the annual high school turkey toss at Thanksgiving and hosting years of Kiss concerts. He has even helped do a couple of live marriage proposals in the middle of those shows.

He’s talked to countless musicians and movie stars throughout the years, but when asked about his most memorable moments on the show he talked about his election day 2016 interview with Hillary Clinton.

“We all thought she was going to be president,” he said. “It didn’t work out that way.”

When asked about how the business of radio, he said not much has changed in four decades.

“It’s not brain surgery. It’s a couple of jokes and a couple of Justin Bieber records. I don’t know what the big deal is,” he said.

When asked how long he planned to stay on the air?

“35 years,” he joked, saying he signed a new contract that will keep him on the radio until he was more than 100 years old.