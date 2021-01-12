BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,906 new confirmed COVID cases and 67 more deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 422,474 while the total number of deaths is 12,996.
There were 69,982 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.45%.
There are 2,219 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is an increase of 8 since Monday. There are 451 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 90,975 active cases in Massachusetts.