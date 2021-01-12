BOSTON (CBS) – Gillette Stadium will serve as the first mass COVID vaccination site in Massachusetts starting on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday.
The first doses will begin Thursday for staff doing first responder vaccinations. The facility will then open for first responders on Monday.
Initially, 300 vaccines will be administered a day with the goal to then build up to 5,000 vaccines per day, and potentially more over time.
“This is a huge step forward in our fight, and we are progressing through our vaccine plan as we had hoped we would,” said Baker. “In fact, we’ll be ready to move on to the next phase of our distribution plan in the coming days, which is our congregate care community.”
Vaccinations for first responders got underway Monday in Massachusetts.
“Special thanks to all the folks at Gillette Stadium, and to the Kraft family, for being the first mass vaccination site out of the gate,” said Baker.