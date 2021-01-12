BOSTON (CBS) – The best state to raise a family in America is Massachusetts, according to a new report.
WalletHub compared all 50 states using what they said were “five key dimensions” – family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics.
Massachusetts came out on top, followed by Minnesota, North Dakota and New York. Vermont was fifth and New Hampshire ranked sixth.
New Mexico was last.
The study was based on 52 metrics. WalletHub said Massachusetts did well in the areas of parental leave, public school quality and children’s hospitals per capita.
