FALL RIVER (CBS) – Looking to acquire a unique piece of property? The Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum in Fall River, described as “the creepiest place to visit in Massachusetts,” is up for sale.
On August 4, 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife Abby were brutally murdered by a hatchet in the house. Andrew’s daughter Lizzie was suspected and tried, but was acquitted of the crime.
The house is operating as a bed and breakfast, complete with six bedrooms to choose from. Visitors can also take part in guided tours.
Now, the home is on the market with an asking price of $2 million.
The listing agent calls this an “unbelievable opportunity to own and operate one of New England’s top tourist attractions.”
“Picture yourself serving fun hatchet cookies, tiny johnny cakes and a scrumptious breakfast to overnight guests who have just enjoyed an experience of a lifetime! Owner’s retirement is your gain!” the listing reads.
The sale of the home includes business, trademarks, intellectual rights and the property itself.
In addition, the home can also be purchased with the Victorian mansion “Maplecroft” where Lizzie Borden lived the rest of her life after she was acquitted.