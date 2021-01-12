BOSTON (CBS) — A third straight Boston Celtics game has been postponed, and a fourth may soon be coming, too.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game between the Celtics and Orlando Magic in Boston had been postponed, in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols.

“Because of testing and contact tracing within the Celtics, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tomorrow’s game against Orlando,” the official announcement said.

Wednesday’s game was the first of two consecutive contests scheduled between the Celtics and Magic in Boston. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Friday’s game is in jeopardy, too.

The Magic and Celtics were scheduled to play Wednesday and Friday in Boston, but Magic won't be traveling today, sources tell ESPN. It is immediately unclear the status of the Friday game, but sources say Wednesday's game has been postponed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

The Celtics’ game on Tuesday night had already been postponed, due to the Celtics not having enough players available. That postponement came after Sunday’s game was postponed, due to Miami not having enough available players.

Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams have tested positive for the coronavirus, which led them and their close contacts into quarantine, thus creating major availability issues for the team.