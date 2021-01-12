BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will be giving the State of the City Address Tuesday night. You can watch the speech on CBSN Boston in the video above starting at 7:30 p.m.
This is expected to be the mayor’s final State of the City since he was nominated to be Labor Secretary for the Biden Administration.
“We are facing hard times, but nobody’s tougher than the American worker. And now we have the opportunity to put power back in the hands of working people all across this country,” Walsh said after he was nominated.
Walsh has been Boston’s mayor since 2014.