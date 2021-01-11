BOSTON (CBS) — The last day of the NFL regular season may feel like it took place years ago. Alas, it was just eight days ago when the Cam Newton/New England Patriots saga ripped through New England.

Now with some distance between the end of the season, and with the official start to offseason roster building still a ways off, the Patriots still don’t have a resolution on Cam Newton, according to one report.

Josina Anderson reported Monday that the Patriots are a “long way” from deciding whether or not Newton will be a part of their future.

Source on whether New England wants to move on from QB Cam Newton: "Long way from all those decisions." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 11, 2021

Newton, 31, joined the Patriots in late June last year after no teams were interested in him following his release from the Panthers. He got off to a hot start with New England but couldn’t recapture that performance following his missed week due to a positive COVID-19 test. He finished the season with just 2,657 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but he did rush for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns while staying healthy through the season.

On the morning of the regular-season finale, Adam Schefter said on ESPN that Newton was “likely moving on” from the Patriots, an agreement made by both sides. After the game, though, Bill Belichick scoffed at that report, suggesting that it came from anonymous sources. Schefter then backtracked, saying his statement was not a “report,” per se, but was part of a discussion on ESPN’s pregame show.

For his part, Newton may not have a robust free-agent market awaiting him, despite Schefter’s suggestion that a $40 million or $50 million offer may await him.

“Listen, I have my desires. I know where my heart’s at,” Newton said after the Week 17 win. “But as far as that, I can’t really speak on it right now. But just my whole time here in New England has been a blessing. I’ve learned so much about myself, about great teammates, unbelievable coaching. So I’ll just see how it goes and go from there.”

Jarrett Stidham is the only Patriots quarterback signed for the 2021 season.