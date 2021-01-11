QUINCY (CBS) – The Quincy high school boys hockey teams will go “into hiatus” and players are being asked to quarantine after the superintendent said pictures from the teams’ game showed them not following COVID protocol.
Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey announced the decision in a letter sent to Quincy High School and North Quincy High School coaches, players and parents on Sunday.
“It is with great disappointment that I viewed the pictures posted on a local newspaper website and social media last night following the Quincy vs. North Quincy varsity boys hockey game,” Mulvey wrote. “In multiple photographs, student athletes were not wearing masks properly and not keeping appropriate distance from each other.”
Mulvey said players and staff are being asked to quarantine for 10 days and get tested for coronavirus.
Any student-athlete who is learning in their school’s hybrid model will participate remotely.
The hockey teams will go into hiatus until January 20 “to ensure that there is no possibility of COVID-19 transmission,” Mulvey said.