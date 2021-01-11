Comments
METHUEN (CBS) – Longtime Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon is retiring less than three weeks after he was put on leave during a controversy over his salary.
In a statement to WBZ-TV, Solomon said he has submitted a letter to the mayor’s office and he is appreciative of his 35 years serving the city. Solomon has been police chief for 18 years.
Solomon was put on leave just before Christmas after an inspector general’s report came out regarding police salaries in Methuen.
The report found city officials may have broken the law when they negotiated police contracts and that Solomon didn’t speak up about the deal, which made him one of the highest paid chiefs in the nation.
