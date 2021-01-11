BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of Massachusetts State Police cruisers were involved in separate crashes that took place just minutes apart on Monday.
At 12:44 p.m., a State Police lieutenant was involved in a 2-car crash on Route 115 in Norfolk. The lieutenant was taken to Milford Hospital with minor injuries.
The other driver, a 66-year-old Medway woman who was driving a Subuaru SUV, was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Five minutes later at 12:49 p.m., another trooper was involved in a separate 2-car crash on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy. The trooper was taken to South Shore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver, an 86-year-old woman driving a Honda Civic, was brought to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Both crashes remain under investigation.