BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,239 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 54 more deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 417,568 while the total number of deaths is 12,929.
There were 57,414 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.26%.
There are 2,211 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is a decrease of 14 since Sunday. There are 451 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 92,405 active cases in Massachusetts.