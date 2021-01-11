CBSN BostonWatch Now
MARLBORO (CBS) – A tractor-trailer ended up down an embankment in Marlboro following a crash during the Monday morning commute.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Interstate 495 North near Exit 25.

A tractor-trailer down the embankment on I-495. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

A car was damaged in the crash and the tractor-trailer came to a stop down a nearby embankment.

As a result, there were traffic delays on I-495 near Interstate 290. The road reopened less than an hour later.

A car involved in a Marlboro crash. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

The truck will be removed through an adjacent road, lessening the traffic impact on I-495.

Massachusetts State Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.

