Comments
MARLBORO (CBS) – A tractor-trailer ended up down an embankment in Marlboro following a crash during the Monday morning commute.
It happened around 8 a.m. on Interstate 495 North near Exit 25.
A car was damaged in the crash and the tractor-trailer came to a stop down a nearby embankment.
As a result, there were traffic delays on I-495 near Interstate 290. The road reopened less than an hour later.
The truck will be removed through an adjacent road, lessening the traffic impact on I-495.
Massachusetts State Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.