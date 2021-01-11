Belichick Accepting Medal Of Freedom From President Trump Would Be 'Disgraceful,' Congressman SaysPresident Trump is set to award Belichick the nation's highest civilian honor on Thursday.

It's Official: Bruins To Play Flyers Outdoors On Golf Course At Lake TahoeOutdoor NHL hockey is going to look different this year. Very, very different.

NHL To Honor Willie O'Ree With Special Decal On HelmetsThe NHL will honor Willie O'Ree -- the first black man to play in the league when he broke the color barrier with the Boston Bruins in 1958 -- with a special decal on helmets through January and February.

Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The WeekAfter leading the Celtics to a 3-0 record last week, Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Report: Patriots 'Long Way' From Deciding On Cam NewtonThe last day of the NFL regular season may feel like it took place years ago. Alas, it was just eight days ago when the Cam Newton/New England Patriots saga ripped through New England.