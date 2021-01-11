Comments
MEDFORD (CBS) – A bicyclist was hit by a car and seriously hurt in Medford early Monday morning.
The 48-year-old man from Somerville was riding a bike on Route 16 in Wellington Circle around 4:30 a.m. when he was struck by a Honda Accord.
State Police said the driver, a 50-year-old man from Stoneham, stopped and was later interviewed by troopers.
The bicyclist was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The car’s windshield was shattered in the impact of the crash.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.