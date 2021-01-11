SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Ben & Jerry’s isn’t just for humans anymore. The Vermont-based ice cream maker announced Monday that it’s selling frozen treats for pets.
The new products called Rosie’s Batch and Pontch’s Mix are named for two real pups that hang out in the dog-friendly Ben & Jerry’s workplace. Pontch’s has peanut butter and pretzel swirls, while Rosie’s features pumpkin and mini cookies.
“Just like you love Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, your dog will love Doggie Desserts,” Ben & Jerry’s said.
🐶 NEW! 🐶 Introducing Doggie Desserts — it's Ben & Jerry's for dogs! Bow WOW your pooch with 2 pup-friendly flavors. Learn more: https://t.co/sclZEFTVnZ pic.twitter.com/5Rn9KzRHXf
— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 11, 2021
The company said the pet products uses the same ingredients as its ice cream for people.
The Doggie Desserts will be sold in individual 4-ounce mini cups for $2.99, or $4.99 for a four-pack.
Last month, Ben & Jerry’s introduced a new vegan dessert with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick called “Change The Whirled.” The company said it would be coming to stores in early 2021.