It's Going To Be A Strange Week For The Undersized CelticsWith COVID-19 making its way up and down the roster, the Boston Celtics are in a precarious spot this week. If you're on the taller side, you may want to see if the team needs your services this week.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees Set To Make Football History In Divisional Round Playoff GameIn a matchup that just feels right, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will pay a visit to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints next weekend in a divisional round playoff game.

Belichick Accepting Medal Of Freedom From President Trump Would Be 'Disgraceful,' Congressman SaysThere have been reports that President Trump will award Belichick the nation's highest civilian honor.

Cleveland Browns Get First Playoff Win Since Bill Belichick Beat PatriotsWith a wild 48-37 win in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns won their first playoff game since the 1994 playoffs, when Bill Belichick beat Bill Parecells.

NBA Has No Plans To Pause Season As Virus Concerns MountThe NBA is continuing its season as planned even after concerns about COVID-19 exposure forced the postponement of Miami’s game at Boston on Sunday.