BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have been pretty quiet this offseason, but that could change in the near future. The team has reportedly held some “serious trade talks” with multiple teams regarding outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

MLB Network’s Jim Bowden reported the trade talks over the weekend, adding that nothing was imminent at the time. But the Red Sox are surveying their options with the Benintendi, reportedly looking for either pitching or outfield prospects in return for the 26-year-old.

While the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier has confirmed that Boston is talking shop on a Benintendi deal, he has been told that the trade talks are simply part of the offseason.

“Another major league source characterized the Red Sox’ conversations about Benintendi as ‘due diligence’ and ‘nothing out of the ordinary,’ at a time when teams often gauge the value of virtually all of their players,” Speier wrote over the weekend.

Benintendi is coming off a down 2020 season, going just 4-for-39 at the plate with 17 strikeouts. He played in just 14 games before a rib injury ended his year.

But he is signed for just $6.6 million in 2021 and has another year of arbitration-eligibility, so he’s an affordable option for any outfield. Given Benintendi’s track record of success, he should have a bounce-back season in 2021 if he’s healthy.

At the moment, Benintendi, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe are the only true outfielders under contract with the Red Sox, with J.D. Martinez and Michael Chavis able to fill in if needed. Jackie Bradley Jr. remains a free agent, though the Red Sox have expressed interest in bringing him back.