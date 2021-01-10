CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:New Hampshire News, Wolfeboro

WOLFEBORO (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was critically injured following a snowmobile crash on Saturday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on a section of the Smith River in Wolfeboro.

Conservation officers said a man was riding on the ice when he lost control and rolled over his snowmobile.

During the crash, the man was thrown about 30 feet into a large rock.

The 41-year-old from Wolfeboro was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Speed and a lack of helmet appear to be contributing factors in the crash, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

