BOSTON (CBS) — President Trump plans to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick this week, according to Politico. The award is one of the highest civilian honors.
In the past, Mr. Trump has said he would take military advice from Belichick and read a letter of support from the football coach at a campaigning event. In 2018, Belichick was appointed to President Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and he was reappointed last month.
Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Patriots players visited the White House in 2017 after their Super Bowl win.
The award would come after a tumultuous week for the president. A riot on Capitol Hill involving thousands of Trump supporters on Wednesday left five people dead. Many lawmakers have called for the president to be impeached or removed by invoking the 25th Amendment. On Friday, Mr. Trump was banned from Twitter.
In a 60 Minutes interview, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress on Monday will move on a motion that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment. Pence will have 24 hours to respond and if he doesn’t, Pelosi said the House will proceed with articles of impeachment.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is also expected to receive the Medal of Freedom this week.
The Patriots have not commented at this time.