BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,396 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 77 more deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 413,329 while the total number of deaths is 12,875.
There were 81,754 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.21%.
There are 2,225 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 66 since Saturday. There are 459 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 90,567 active cases in Massachusetts.