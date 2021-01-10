CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat has been postponed. The news was first reported by Shams Charania.

The postponement comes after a reportedly inconclusive COVID-19 test from a Heat player.

After contact tracing, the team doesn’t have the required eight players needed to play.

Miami did not mention the COVID test in their announcement of the postponement.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum reportedly tested positive for coronavirus after Friday night’s game, leaving Boston’s roster thin for the foreseeable future due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

