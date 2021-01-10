Celtics-Heat Game Postponed After Miami Player's Inconclusive COVID TestSunday night's game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat has been postponed.

Here Are Tom Brady's Best Throws From Playoff Win Over Washington

Twitter Had A Field Day With Tom Brady-George Blanda ComparisonsIf some folks are tired of hearing about Tom Brady's age, they were reminded on Saturday night that what Brady is doing is simply not human.

Tom Brady Becomes Oldest QB To Throw Playoff TD, Leads Bucs To Win Over WashingtonTom Brady is 43 years old. Tom Brady is still slinging touchdown passes in the NFL playoffs.

Report: Jayson Tatum Tests Positive For COVID-19, Celtics Injury List GrowsThe Celtics biggest star is now the latest NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.