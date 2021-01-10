BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat has been postponed. The news was first reported by Shams Charania.
The postponement comes after a reportedly inconclusive COVID-19 test from a Heat player.
The Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. A Heat player has returned an inconclusive test, and team does not have required eight players to proceed with game tonight due to contact tracing.
After contact tracing, the team doesn’t have the required eight players needed to play.
Miami did not mention the COVID test in their announcement of the postponement.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum reportedly tested positive for coronavirus after Friday night’s game, leaving Boston’s roster thin for the foreseeable future due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.