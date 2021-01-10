BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis called the police response to the riot on Capitol Hill a “devastating failure.”

Davis, a WBZ-TV security analyst, talked to Jon Keller about the lack of preparation in Washington, D.C.

“This was a complete failure. A devastating failure that will go down in the annals of police history as a major mistake,” Davis said. “There was an enormous amount of intelligence that it was going to be a problem. There was no secret that large crowds were descending on Washington. The only thing they didn’t know was the president was going to act in an inciteful manner like he did, but that should have been seen with the comments he’s been making.”

Davis said the police response requires an “enormous investigation” to get to the bottom of the planning, and the actions of some officers. In videos on social media, some officers appear doing things that Davis said could give the appearance they had a sympathy for rioters or a desire to let their actions happen.

But Davis noted that the actions of most Capitol Police officers were heroic. Davis said the real questions come at a leadership level.

“That should have been the most protected building in the country at that point in time and it just was not. They were not prepared for what happened,” said Davis.

