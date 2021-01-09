By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In what has long been the most stated-yet-nevertheless impressive feats in all of sports, Tom Brady continues to shred the NFL as he works his way through his mid-40s. It’s nothing short of incredible.

But if some folks are tired of hearing about it, they were reminded on Saturday night that what Brady is doing is simply not human.

Brady added to his long list of NFL records by becoming the oldest player to ever throw a touchdown pass in a playoff game. Brady moved past Hall of Famer George Blanda, who was also 43 (but 51 days younger) when he threw a touchdown in a playoff loss for Oakland in the 1970 playoffs.

Again, at this point, the words written about Brady’s age can kind of start to blend in with the wallpaper. Fortunately, a visual comparison of Brady and Blanda showed up on the game broadcast.

Brady, of course, looks more or less the same as he has for the past 15 years. Blanda, meanwhile, looks like he could be Brady’s father.

Saturday Night Twitter being Saturday Night Twitter, some jokes were obviously made.

Brady looks like he's never ate a carb Blanda looks like he can fix a carburetor right damn now pic.twitter.com/KPPdfso7D2 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 10, 2021

Blanda was LIVIN livin https://t.co/DA5tMssfQY — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 10, 2021

One of these dudes definitely smoked butts at halftime. pic.twitter.com/EH5OuPAQ94 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 10, 2021

give George Blanda a break, the man grew up during the Great Depression and his first NFL contract was for $600 https://t.co/SVqkNPSFy0 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 10, 2021

George Blanda smoked Marlboro Reds at halftime and probably ate bacon every day for breakfast you tell me who's more impressive https://t.co/7yLsi854b4 — Billy Gomila (@BillyGomila) January 10, 2021

One of these guys is the oldest player in this picture, the other is George Blanda 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ym4Oxwbhbp — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 10, 2021

George Blanda's face is a cautionary tale in eating strawberries pic.twitter.com/T4AM3kDABv — begrudging Philip Rivers respecter (@TrainIsland) January 10, 2021

At 43, Brady looks like Steve McQueen at the beginning of "Papillon." Blanda at 43 looked like McQueen at the end. https://t.co/PbBTmgrU5E — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 10, 2021

George Blanda could have looked like the guy on the left if he'd eaten avocado ice cream #TB12Method pic.twitter.com/M8DwJzIF1m — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 10, 2021

Either Tom Brady is the youngest looking 43-year-old ever or George Blanda is the oldest looking 43-year-old ever. #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/KFrtAFPL5j — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 10, 2021

Blanda, of course, had a rather different career than Brady. Blanda was a quarterback and a kicker, and it was his kicking abilities that allowed him to stick around in the NFL through the age of 48. (He started just one game at quarterback after his age 39 season, throwing 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions from 1967-75.) He was born in Pennsylvania in 1927, and he probably never owned any resistance bands, and he definitely never tasted a kale smoothie.

Blanda was a legend in his own right, and his bust resides in the Hall of Fame as a result. Brady’s obviously a legend, too, but that side-by-side comparison was merely a reminder that times have certainly changed since the 1970s.