By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 43 years old. Tom Brady is still slinging touchdown passes in the NFL playoffs.

The ageless legend added to his historic playoff resume on Saturday night by hitting a wide-open Antonio Brown for a touchdown late in the first quarter, extending the Buccaneers’ lead over the Washington Football Team.

The score was the 74th playoff touchdown of Brady’s career, adding to his ridiculous all-time lead. Joe Montana ranks second all time, with 45.

This particular touchdown was of course noteworthy because it was Brady’s first for any team other than the Patriots.

Congrats on throwing your 74th postseason TD, @TomBrady 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TdOHBLJeLZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 10, 2021

It was also the fourth consecutive game with a touchdown for Brown, who caught four touchdowns over the Buccaneers’ final three games of the regular season after failing to find the end zone in his first five games with Tampa Bay.

Brady also passed George Blanda for the record as the oldest quarterback to throw a playoff touchdown.

Finding Antonio Brown on a 36-yard score early in the 2nd quarter of the @Buccaneers WC game vs WAS tonight, Tom Brady becomes the oldest player to throw a playoff TD (43 years, 159 days of age. Prior oldest: Raiders' George Blanda, 43y-108d on Jan 3, 1971 vs the Baltimore Colts) pic.twitter.com/xsBLv3NCnc — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 10, 2021

The touchdown to Brown came after Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted a tipped Taylor Heinicke pass, giving Tampa Bay the football near midfield. Brady completed a 15-yard pass to Scotty Miller on a third-and-10 to keep that drive alive, and on the next third down, he hit Brown for the 36-yard score.

On Brady’s next opportunity with the football, he once again added to the all-time tally, this time hitting Chris Godwin for a 27-yard touchdown.

That one gave Brady a clean 30-touchdown lead over Joe Montana on the all-time leaderboard.

All-Time Leaders In Playoff TD Passes

1. Tom Brady, 75

2. Joe Montana, 45

3. Brett Favre, 44

T-4. Peyton Manning, 40

T-4. Aaron Rodgers, 40

6. Drew Brees, 34

7. Dan Marino, 32

8. Kurt Warner, 31

T-9. Terry Bradshaw, 30

T-9. Ben Roethlisberger, 30

The Godwin touchdown gave Tampa Bay a 15-7 lead, as the Bucs missed the PAT on the first touchdown and failed on the two-point conversion attempt on the second touchdown.