RANDOLPH (CBS) — A man and his mother were hurt in a shooting late Friday night. Police are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident and are searching for a blue four-door sedan.

It happened on Pleasant Street in Randolph around 11:15 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was hit in the shoulder and a 60-year-old woman was struck in the arm, according to police. They both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Randolph Police are searching for this car in connection with a road rage shooting (Photo Via Randolph Police)

“The victims told police that the suspect vehicle was operating erratically on Route 28 Southbound passing other cars,” police said. “Once in Randolph, the suspect vehicle again began to pass other vehicles and ended up behind the victims’ vehicle and followed the victims onto Pleasant Street from North Main Street.”

The suspect then pulled up next to the victims’ car, into the opposite lane of traffic, and shot them four to seven times before speeding off, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-963-1212.

