BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum is expected to quarantine and miss 10-14 days due to COVID-19 safety protocol. The news was first reported by Shams Charania on Saturday.
On Friday night, Tatum had 32 points to help the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 116-107 for their fourth straight win.
Robert Williams reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 before Friday’s game, and Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams were out due to contact tracing. All three face a seven-day quarantine.