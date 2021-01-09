Report: Jayson Tatum Must Also Quarantine Due To COVID-19 Safety ProtocolJayson Tatum is reportedly expected to quarantine and miss 10-14 days due to COVID-19 safety protocol.

Tatum, Brown Help Celtics Hold Off Beal, Wizards 116-107Jayson Tatum had 32 points, and Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the Celtics' win over the Wizards.

Kemba Walker Cleared To Return To Practice With Celtics

Patriots Devin McCourty, James White Named Recipients Of Ed Block Courage AwardPatriots defensive back Devin McCourty and running back James White have been selected as recipients of the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award, given annually to NFL players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.

Bill Belichick Says Nick Caserio 'Extremely Deserving' Of Houston GM JobWhen it comes to coaches and executives who have worked alongside Bill Belichick in New England, few did it longer than Nick Caserio.