BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics biggest star is now the latest NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Jayson Tatum is expected to quarantine and miss 10-14 days due to COVID-19 safety protocol. But late Saturday afternoon, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn confirmed that Tatum has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Washburn’s report, Tatum was immediately placed in quarantine and the Celtics canceled their scheduled practice for Saturday. They also closed their practice facility to members of the organization because of coronavirus restrictions.
#Celtics star Jayson Tatum tests positive for COVID-19, team practice facility shut down https://t.co/TbzOpRxX98 via @BostonGlobe
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 9, 2021
On Friday night, Tatum had 32 points to help the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 116-107 for their fourth straight win.
Robert Williams reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 before Friday’s game, and Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams were out due to contact tracing. All three face a seven-day quarantine.
As of late Saturday, Williams and Tatum are the lone Celtics to test positive for the virus. According to Washburn, the Celtics are still scheduled to play the Miami Heat on Sunday night at TD Garden.