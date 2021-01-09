EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A 69-year-old man suffered burns and was transported to the hospital after large flames engulfed his East Bridgewater house on Saturday.
Around 5 p.m., the East Bridgewater Fire Department received a call about a house fire on Chestnut Street. After arriving, firefighters found the homeowner on the front lawn, and saw flames coming out of almost every window on both the first and second floor of the house.
The man was later taken to Mass General Hospital, where is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
East Bridgewater Fire Chief Timothy Harhen said it took one hour for the fire to be fully extinguished.
“No other injuries were reported and the house was determined to be a total loss. The homeowner, who is the lone occupant of the home, will be displaced,” said the department in a statement.
The Bridgewater and Whitman fire departments assisted in putting out the flames.
As of Saturday night, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.