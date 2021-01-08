BOSTON (CBS) – Outdoor and online are the way most of us events are running right now, and this week is no exception. Here are some of the top picks on our To Do List.

CELTIC FESTIVAL

The Boston Celtic Music Festival is in its 18th year, and this time it’s all online starting on the 14th. Throughout the four-day festival, check out music and dance performances, as well as some virtual workshops. All concerts are a suggested donation of $15 to help support the artists and Club Passim.

When: January 14-18

Where: Online at www.passim.org/bcmfest

Cost: Suggested donation $15

RESERVE A FIRE PIT

This weekend marks the first Fire Pit Saturday at Powisset Farm in Dover. You can book a two-hour private fire pit for up to six guests. They will light the fire for you and leave you with wood to keep it going. So kick back and enjoy views of the farm and a s’mores kit, which is included with each reservation.

https://thetrustees.org/event/59283/

When: Saturdays, 3-5pm

Where: Powisset Farms, Dover

Cost: Member Family: $60; Nonmember Family: $75

WINTER FARMER’S MARKET

Now through March 13th, shop for local food and goods at the Wayland Winter Farmer’s Market. It runs every Saturday’s from 11-2. Each week 40 vendors will participate, and most of them will be located outside – so dress warmly!

https://www.russellsgc.com/wfmvendors

When: Saturday through March 13, 11am-2pm

Where: Russell’s Garden Center, Wayland

Cost: Prices Vary