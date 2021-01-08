Three Celtics Face 7-Day Quarantine Due To 'Health & Safety Protocols'The Celtics frontcourt will be extremely shorthanded against the Wizards on Friday night. Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams have all been ruled out due to "Heath and Safety Protocols," and now face a seven-day quarantine.

Justin Fields To Patriots At No. 15? One Mock Drafter Thinks It Could HappenLandry Fields to the Patriots at No. 15?!?!? No way!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Josh McDaniels Not On Texans' List Of Head Coaching CandidatesJosh McDaniels won't be following Nick Caserio to Houston.

Hurley's Picks: An Ode To Bills Fans, And A Washington Upset Of Tom Brady?It's playoff time. Let's make some picks.

Bruins Pull Hilarious Brad Marchand Prank Before Naming Patrice Bergeron CaptainThe choice for the Bruins was obvious. That, however, didn't stop the team from pulling a fun little prank on Thursday.