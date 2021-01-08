Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
Baker will be joined at the State House by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.
The Department of Public Health reported 7,136 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, a new one day record for the state.
More than 60% of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections, according to the latest data from the state.