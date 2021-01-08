WORCESTER (CBS) — UMass Memorial said Friday it has launched an investigation after learning that one or more of its employees may have taken part in the violent riot at the Capitol.
“We have been made aware that one or more of our employees may have been involved in the violence that took place at our Nation’s Capitol,” the health care system said in a Twitter statement. “We strongly condemn such behavior, if true, and have initiated an investigation.”
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire resident were among dozens of people arrested Wednesday during the riot on Capitol Hill.
The Metropolitan Police Department said David Ross, 33, of Massachusetts, was charged with a curfew violation and unlawful entry. They did not list his hometown.
U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said anyone from the state that participated in the Capitol Hill riots will be prosecuted fully.
Metropolitan Police released a series of photographs Thursday looking for help identifying people of interest in the riot.