WORCESTER (CBS) — UMass Memorial said Friday that an employee who may have taken part in the violent riot at the nation’s Capitol is no longer employed with the health care provider.

“Over the past 24 hours we have received numerous expressions of a concern through social media regarding a UMass Memorial caregiver who may have been involved in this week’s violent events at the nation’s capitol. The employee in question is no longer a part of our organization,” wrote UMass Memorial in a statement.

Earlier in the day, UMass Memorial issued a statement saying it was looking into whether any of its employees were involved in the riots.

“We have been made aware that one or more of our employees may have been involved in the violence that took place at our Nation’s Capitol. We strongly condemn such behavior, if true, and have initiated an investigation,” they wrote.

UMass Memorial has not publicly identify the employee.

A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire resident were among dozens of people arrested Wednesday during the riot on Capitol Hill.

The Metropolitan Police Department said David Ross, 33, of Pittsfield, was charged with a curfew violation and unlawful entry.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said anyone from the state that participated in the Capitol Hill riots will be prosecuted fully.

Metropolitan Police released a series of photographs Thursday looking for help identifying people of interest in the riot.