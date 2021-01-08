BOSTON (CBS) — The 2020 season was not a banner year for the New England Patriots on offense or defense, but a pair of special teamers put forth some tremendous performances. As a result, Gunner Olszewski and Jake Bailey were rewarded with a spot on the Associated Press’ All-Pro First Team.

The news — announced Friday — had Bailey slotted in as the league’s best punter and Olszewski as the league’s best punt returner. Neither selection was a surprise.

Bailey led the NFL with a 45.6-yard net average per punt. He also led the league with 31 punts inside the 20, and the 12 Bailey punts that led to returns amounted to having just 71 return yards.

Olszewski likewise led the NFL with an average of 17.3 yards per return on his 20 punt returns on the season. He had the most returns of 20-plus yards (four) and 40-plus yards (three) and returned one for a touchdown.

Both Bailey and Olszewski were in their second seasons with the Patriots. Bailey was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 draft out of Stanford, while Olszewski was an undrafted free agent, after his collegiate career as a defensive back at Division II Bemidji State.

Special teamer Matthew Slater — who was a part of that coverage unit that allowed just 71 punt return yards all season — was named to the AP All-Pro Second Team.

The complete AP All-Pro voting results are is below. Tight end travis Kelce and defensive lineman Aaron Donald were unanimous selections of the 50 media members who voted on the team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers: Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center: Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter: Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End: Vacant

Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle: Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center: Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties: Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner: Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner: Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis